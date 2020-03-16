Overpowered 17 in gaming Laptop 650 shipped

Overpowered Gaming Laptop 17+ Specs

Display 17.3 inches, Full HD (1920x1080), 144Hz CPU Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), Intel UHD Graphics 630 Memory 32GB DDR4-2666 SSD 256GB SATA, supports NVMe (SK Hynix) HDD 2TB, 5,400 RPM Optical ✗ Connectivity M.2 2230 with CNVI Interface (Intel 9)IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ac1x Ethernet jack Ports 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.01x USB-C1x 2-in-1 SD card reader1x HDMI2x Mini DisplayPort Audio 2x Realtek Audio speakers (2W)1x headphone jack1x microphone jack Camera 720p, Windows Hello Battery 40.7Wh Power Adapter 180W Operating System Windows 10 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 15.6 x 10.3 x 1 inches (396.2 x 261.6 x 25.4mm) Weight 5.68 pounds (2.6kg) Extra Kensington lock slot

I have for sale a used Overpowered 17 inch gaming laptop-The specs are as followsThe laptop is in decent shape - part of the metal sticker on the top of the case have come off (basically the people in the O) and the right plastic hinge cover is loose. The trackpad is a little worse for wear visually by works just great and some of the keys are a little faded but other wise in great working condition (was my daily driver).Now on to the good - 144hz refresh and 1060 - it chews through most AAA games at decent frame rates (I play mostly Destiny 2 and it rocked it). The Screen is great. It has a mechanical keyboard which is awesome for gaming. Inside there is not much to upgrade but there is a second NVMe Slot if you want to add in another drive - it already comes with 256GB NVMe and a 2 TB mechanical HD.Loved this Laptop - actually used it more than my desktop - the only reason I got a new one was because I have to carry a second laptop for work so size became an premiumFull disclosure, it is an 8750h (I believe the H is for HOT) - so I undervolt with the intel tool - and it runs all day under stress and never throttles with a .125 undervolt. That is it no other tuning.I can post pictures when I get home. Will ship to lower 48 states- CONUS only please - Prefer paypal.