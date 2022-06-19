overlaid meaning

Shaharhada

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2021
Messages
7
Hello, I am not English speaker and I want help by understanding a text in the web:
"
Because the OS needs the code that makes up the kernel continuously, the code is usually loaded into computer storage in an area that is protected so that it will not be overlaid with less frequently used parts of the OS.
"
From:
https://www.techtarget.com/searchdatacenter/definition/kernel
What is the meaning of the word overlaid?
 
