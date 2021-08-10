Overkill windows XP gaming pc build.

As many of you know I'm planning out a retro gaming build to replace my aging Athlon XP system. Its not that the Athlon XP system is bad or anything, its grate and does what I need it to. However since moving earlier this year I ran into a space problem, I can't fit two regular size PCs in my office. So I'll be ditching the modern gaming PC and upgrading the Athlon XP system so that I can play some latter 2000s games that the Athlon can't.

As of now here are my parts list.
Motherboard TBD but I'll be going with a 990fx board
FX 9590
32gb 2133mhz
2 GTX 580s 3gb
2 250gb SSDs in raid-0
2 250gb WD rapters in raid-0
PC power and cooling PSU.
2 no name pumps.
dual 240mm rads and a 480mm rad
5.25 fan controller.
Fans: 3 60mm 3 92mm 9 120mm
OS's. WinXP/7 and Linux.

Build plans.

The case I'll be using is a super massive heavy server case from the late 90s and as you can see from the attached photos I have my work cut out for me.
List of mods the case will need.
240mm rad mounts.
Cut 60mm exhaust fans holes on the mobo side of the case as it can't fit anything bigger.
I'll need to see if i can fit 120mm fans on the motherboard side if not I'll stuck with the stock 92mm fans.
I'll need to make a plate to cover the gaping hole were the PSU cage went.

Future plans.
I'll need to get a better pump.
Water blocks for the GPUs, since I don't know what cards I'll be getting I need to hold off on getting blocks for now.
I'll be needing to get a sata cd drive to replace the IDE drive.
I'll need to install a front panel usb latter on.

I'll be adding the 240mm rad mounts tonight. Will post photos once he mod is done.
 

I have one of the two 240mm rad mounts installed. I’ll definitely be putting a thicker rad back there. The rad you see will be installed up front later on.
I found a pre fabed 240mm radiator mount that should fit in the 5.25in bays tat I'll be ordering. That will save a lot of work fabing my own mount.
 

Something is out if place here. Can’t quite put my finger on it, no its not the bent cpu heatsink…

Ok jokes aside, I received the board today and its working grate, the cpu that came with it is a 4200+
 

Beige! I miss beige. All my favorite peripherals were beige... particularly a Sony GDM-FW900 and my IBM Model M keyboard. I'm still using the keyboard. :D Hmm... what else. Plextor 40x SCSI CD-Rom drive. That thing had the best access time around and tended to beat 48x or whatever drives on anything but making a disk image. Then for a while I had this external box with an array of used fiber channel drives in it. That was beige...

Since you're going for overkill you could stuff a 6GB/s SATA controller in that 4x PCI-e slot to make a modern SATA SSD run at full speed. 4x PCI-e 1.0 is good for 1GB/s, so plenty for an SATA SSD. I wouldn't think it would be too hard to find one with a legacy BIOS option rom on it so you could boot off it.

AustinW said:
Something is out if place here. Can’t quite put my finger on it, no its not the bent cpu heatsink…
The wires in those ribbon cables aren't twisted together in pairs, the mainboard isn't big enough, and no redundant PSUs?
 
zandor said:
Since you're going for overkill you could stuff a 6GB/s SATA controller in that 4x PCI-e slot to make a modern SATA SSD run at full speed. 4x PCI-e 1.0 is good for 1GB/s, so plenty for an SATA SSD. I wouldn't think it would be too hard to find one with a legacy BIOS option rom on it so you could boot off it.
The 4x slot is only 2x, or so I seen that in a few reviews.
EDIT: yep its only 2x. Found it in the manual. I don't think Id see much of a improvement over the onboard sata there.

zandor said:
The wires in those ribbon cables aren't twisted together in pairs, the mainboard isn't big enough, and no redundant PSUs?
well that's true, I was more so referring to the 980ti in a old 939 system. Its very out of place.
 
OK so I picked out a GPU for the build. I figured that since I'll be using a old PCI card to play games that use older APIs like msi and sd3 that I might as well get a more newer card. So I got two 1gb 250 GTS's. I also ordered all the fans and most of the water cooling parts. I'll be going dual loops, one for the GPUs and one for the CPUs.

Here is a list of parts bought.

Barrow 240 radiator bracket, I'll use this to mount one of the rad in the 5.25 bays.
Scythe KAMA FLEX 92mm fans, got 3 for the intake of the motherboard side.
XSPC 120mm fan 1200RPM. For the rads.
Some mosfets heatsinks for the motherboard VRM along with some phobya thermal glue.
Some cheap clear Mayhems tubbing for the CPU loop.

The GPU's are from ASUS, their the non ref back night model 250GTS's. I picked them since they have a VRM heatsink so I won't need to get anything for the VRMs when I water cool them.
 
As I wait on parts I chose to do a little refurbishment of the mother board cooling. I removed the chipset heatsink, cleaned it, put a new fan on it and applyed a much better thermal compound to it. Before hand the chip set was running around 45-50c in the bios. Should see a rather good drop in temps. Ill update this post once I get s chance to check the temps.

I also did some checking, I can fit a 5x120mm rad in the front of the case on the motherboard side. I don’t think they make 5x120mm rads so I could put a pair of 240mm or a 480mm there.
 
Did some basic cable management today.
The case doesn’t have a side panel window so I wasn’t all to concerned about looks, just wanted it cleaner and simpler to work with.
I also mocked up the rear 120mm and one 60mm fan on the motherboard side of the case.
 

If i was going to go retro, I'd pull my old Skulltrail setup out of storage and rock that.
 
AustinW said:
That wasn’t my point. Fully buffered ram runs super hot and doesn’t clock as high.
Oh I'm aware. I wrote a review on the platform back in 2007 when it came out. I also ran the platform in my main rig for the better part of five years.
 
Dan_D said:
Oh I'm aware. I wrote a review on the platform back in 2007 when it came out. I also ran the platform in my main rig for the better part of five years.
I was sure you knew of that.
its a very interesting platform, but had its odd quirks. Didn’t it use pcie1 bridge chips or something of the sort to rudimentary add sli support?
 
AustinW said:
I was sure you knew of that.
its a very interesting platform, but had its odd quirks. Didn’t it use pcie1 bridge chips or something of the sort to rudimentary add sli support?
It used two nForce 100 SPP chipsets which basically multiplexed the native PCIe lanes of the Intel 5400 Seaburg chipset to a total of 64. This was somewhat unique at the time, but it became a common practice to use these nForce SPP's (mostly 200 series) on other motherboards to offer both PCIe multiplexing and PCIe lane switching. These were essentially the precursor to the PEX PLX8747's that replaced them in the market once NVIDIA shut down its chipset business. There was nothing rudimentary about it's SLI capabilities. It fully supported SLI, 3-Way SLI, 4-Way SLI and Quad-SLI. Because of the nForce 100's it never needed modified drivers. It was also capable of handling up to four AMD based graphics cards in CrossfireX.
 
Taking a 180 on this biuld. Im going to set the 939 board aside for a garage/benching board and swap over to a 990fx system, can't think of anyhting much better with full windows XP suport and a PCI slot.
 
