Overkill windows XP gaming pc build.

As many of you know I'm planning out a retro gaming build to replace my aging Athlon XP system. Its not that the Athlon XP system is bad or anything, its grate and does what I need it to. However since moving earlier this year I ran into a space problem, I can't fit two regular size PCs in my office. So I'll be ditching the modern gaming PC and upgrading the Athlon XP system so that I can play some latter 2000s games that the Athlon can't.



As of now here are my parts list.

Motherboard TBD but I'll be going with a 990fx board

FX 9590

32gb 2133mhz

2 GTX 580s 3gb

2 250gb SSDs in raid-0

2 250gb WD rapters in raid-0

PC power and cooling PSU.

2 no name pumps.

dual 240mm rads and a 480mm rad

5.25 fan controller.

Fans: 3 60mm 3 92mm 9 120mm

OS's. WinXP/7 and Linux.



Build plans.



The case I'll be using is a super massive heavy server case from the late 90s and as you can see from the attached photos I have my work cut out for me.

List of mods the case will need.

240mm rad mounts.

Cut 60mm exhaust fans holes on the mobo side of the case as it can't fit anything bigger.

I'll need to see if i can fit 120mm fans on the motherboard side if not I'll stuck with the stock 92mm fans.

I'll need to make a plate to cover the gaping hole were the PSU cage went.



Future plans.

I'll need to get a better pump.

Water blocks for the GPUs, since I don't know what cards I'll be getting I need to hold off on getting blocks for now.

I'll be needing to get a sata cd drive to replace the IDE drive.

I'll need to install a front panel usb latter on.



I'll be adding the 240mm rad mounts tonight. Will post photos once he mod is done.