Overkill retro gaming pc build.

As many of you know I'm planning out a retro gaming build to replace my aging Athlon XP system. Its not that the Athlon XP system is bad or anything, its grate and does what I need it to. However since moving earlier this year I ran into a space problem, I can't fit two regular size PCs in my office. So I'll be ditching the modern gaming PC and upgrading the Athlon XP system so that I can play some latter 2000s games that the Athlon can't.



As of now here are my parts list.

MSI k8n Diamond plus

Athlon x2 4800+ or opteron 180.

2gb 2-2-2 ddr 400 ram

2 250gt WD rapters in raid-0

PC power and cooling PSU.

Old alpha cool CPU block.

no name pump.

dual 240mm rads.

5.25 fan controller

Fans: 3 60mm 3 92mm 4 120mm

I have not picked out the GPUs yet, leaning towards 2 7950 GX2 or dual 7900GTX's but 2 250GTS is temping too.



Build plans.



The case I'll be using is a super massive heavy server case from the late 90s and as you can see from the attached photos I have my work cut out for me.

List of mods the case will need.

240mm rad mounts.

Cut 60mm exhaust fans holes on the mobo side of the case as it can't fit anything bigger.

I'll need to see if i can fit 120mm fans on the motherboard side if not I'll stuck with the stock 92mm fans.

I'll need to make a plate to cover the gaping hole were the PSU cage went.



Future plans.

I'll need to get a better pump.

Water blocks for the GPUs, since I don't know what cards I'll be getting I need to hold off on getting blocks for now.





I'll be adding the 240mm rad mounts tonight. Will post photos once he mod is done.