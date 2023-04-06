Overhauled NVIDIA RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs reportedly up to 2.6x faster vs RTX 40 cards courtesy of revised Streaming Multiprocessors and 3 GHz+ clock

erek
RTX 50-series Rumours
"Furthermore, the leaker maintains that RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs will have GDDR7 memory, support PCIe Gen 5, and boast a clock frequency of more than 3 GHz for the gaming models.
According to the leaker, early specification targets for the GB102 gaming GPU include 144 SMs, a 382-bit wide bus, GDDR7 memory, support for PCIe Gen 5 x16, and 96 MB of L2 cache. As a comparison, the RTX 4090 has the same bus width, an SM count of 128, and features 72 MB of L2 cache.
The server GB100 will reportedly be even more decked out with 256 SMs, a 512-bit wide bus, HBM3 memory, and 128 MB of L2 cache.
Finally, when it comes to performance, the RTX 50 GPUs could be anywhere from 2 to 2.6 times more performant than the RTX 40 boards. Considering how the fastest RDNA 3 board, the RX 7900 XTX, is significantly slower than the RTX 4090, RDNA 4 will need to pack a massive performance upgrade in order to compete with the RTX 50 if these reports are accurate.
As always, unconfirmed rumors of graphics hardware that is far away should always be taken with a giant grain of salt, as GPU specifications can change quite rapidly."
Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Overh...ocessors-and-3-GHz-clock-speeds.705159.0.html
