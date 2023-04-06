Overhauled NVIDIA RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs reportedly up to 2.6x faster vs RTX 40 cards courtesy of revised Streaming Multiprocessors and 3 GHz+ clock

RTX 50-series Rumours

"Furthermore, the leaker maintains that RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs will have GDDR7 memory, support PCIe Gen 5, and boast a clock frequency of more than 3 GHz for the gaming models.
According to the leaker, early specification targets for the GB102 gaming GPU include 144 SMs, a 382-bit wide bus, GDDR7 memory, support for PCIe Gen 5 x16, and 96 MB of L2 cache. As a comparison, the RTX 4090 has the same bus width, an SM count of 128, and features 72 MB of L2 cache.
The server GB100 will reportedly be even more decked out with 256 SMs, a 512-bit wide bus, HBM3 memory, and 128 MB of L2 cache.
Finally, when it comes to performance, the RTX 50 GPUs could be anywhere from 2 to 2.6 times more performant than the RTX 40 boards. Considering how the fastest RDNA 3 board, the RX 7900 XTX, is significantly slower than the RTX 4090, RDNA 4 will need to pack a massive performance upgrade in order to compete with the RTX 50 if these reports are accurate.
As always, unconfirmed rumors of graphics hardware that is far away should always be taken with a giant grain of salt, as GPU specifications can change quite rapidly."

nvidia_hopper_gh100_larger_than_ampere_ga10091.jpg


Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Overh...ocessors-and-3-GHz-clock-speeds.705159.0.html
 
I hear it also comes with a voucher good for one *free reacharound.


*With purchase, not valid in Quebec, or Puerto Rico, must be redeemed in person on your birthday, all participating persons must be of legal drinking age, and consent of all affected persons must be obtained in writing and notarized.
 
erek said:
...
Finally, when it comes to performance, the RTX 50 GPUs could be anywhere from 2 to 2.6* times more performant than the RTX 40 boards. Considering how the fastest RDNA 3 board, the RX 7900 XTX, is significantly slower than the RTX 4090, RDNA 4 will need to pack a massive performance upgrade in order to compete with the RTX 50 if these reports are accurate.
As always, unconfirmed rumors of graphics hardware that is far away should always be taken with a giant grain of salt, as GPU specifications can change quite rapidly."
*With DLSS4 Frame generation technology!!!
 
UnknownSouljer said:
With nVidias linear pricing model it will cost 2.6x the 4090. So that leaves you out unfortunately at $4160. Better hope it’s only 2x the performance so you can buy it at $3200.
The 4090 wasn't double the cost of the 3090 despite having double the performance.
 
That’s crazy. The 4090 is already stupidly fast. I’ll be shocked if the RTX 50 series is that much faster.
 
