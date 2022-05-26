Overclocking/Tuning Binned B Die on a 5950X

I've got a nice kit of dual rank B Die, 2 x 16GB 3600MHz 14-14-14-34 @ 1.45V (G.Skill F4-3600C14D-32GVKA). It's paired with a 5950X B2 stepping, a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme and plenty of airflow. XMP works fine running 1:1:1 UCLK:MCLK:FCLK, but I'm wanting to maximize performance.



Hopefully I can get 3800MHz or higher but I don't really know where to even start and get overwhelmed looking at all the subtimings, procODT settings, etc... Any tips/guides on where to start with this?