Overclocking/Tuning Binned B Die on a 5950X

Dopamin3

Dopamin3

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
177
I've got a nice kit of dual rank B Die, 2 x 16GB 3600MHz 14-14-14-34 @ 1.45V (G.Skill F4-3600C14D-32GVKA). It's paired with a 5950X B2 stepping, a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme and plenty of airflow. XMP works fine running 1:1:1 UCLK:MCLK:FCLK, but I'm wanting to maximize performance.

Hopefully I can get 3800MHz or higher but I don't really know where to even start and get overwhelmed looking at all the subtimings, procODT settings, etc... Any tips/guides on where to start with this?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
39,897
leave all the sub stuff on auto and it should adjust as you change the main timings. try 3800 16/16/16/38, voltage should be plenty. but unless you are chasing benchmark scores, youre not going to notice much of a performance difference....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top