overclocking i7 7700k on asrock z270 killer sli/ac mobo

these are some of the settings I have that I don't know what to do with. looks like my mobo only has fixed and offset voltage options. but the offset option doesn't let me choose a default voltage, i dont understand. anyway, I got my i7 7700k to 4.8ghz at 1.3v fixed voltage keeping these settings to default as shown in the photo. not sure if its 100% stable I know my temps are limiting. I'm thinking of ordering a delid kit. I fooled around with 5ghz but I think it will take close to 1.4v. the overclock preset noob setting changes these settings in the pic. and also sets my fan speed to like 100% which is annoying. not sure how to fix that. I do know that when trying for 5ghz, the oc noob preset that changes these settings does help.



I'm thinking if I can't get to 5ghz with a reasonable vcore, like say under 1.4v, then doing a delid is a waste of time.