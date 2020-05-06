Overclocking an RTX 2070 super GPU - how to check baseline frequency?

Haven't overclocked in years but was thinking of overclocking my GPU which is a RTX 2070 Super with a boost clock of 1785Mhz. I interpreted that as meaning the clock starts at 300 Mhz or lower when idle and boosts to 1785 Mhz under full load and without overclocking. First thing I do is take a baseline of the GPU with no overclocking, meaning load it up and take note of temps, frequency and all that, make sure everything is as expected. Then then was planning on gradually increasing base clocks and memory speeds and checking for artefacts etc...The problem is that my baseline run (see picture below) is showing me a frequency of 1920 Mhz, which isn't what I expected - I wanted to see 1785Mhz somewhere. I'm assuming that there is some sort of additional boost built in but that just complicates things as I want a clear starting position for my baseline. What's the point of saying it has a boost clock of 1785 Mhz if it's not that? Why am I seeing 1920 Mhz? How does this "additional boost" work?