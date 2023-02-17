Overclocking 7900X

philb2 said:



Hey folks, curious where everyone ended up with overclocking their 7900X these days? Are you OCing in your BIOS or in AMD Master software? What should I expect out of overclocking this chip or does AMD have their stuff together and I should just let it boost on it's own? What about setting fan profiles?



If it matters, my board is an ASUS ROG X670E Strix-EA and my cooler is Corsair H150 Elite. My RAM is 2 x Crucial CT32G52C42U5 : 32GB DDR5-5200 UDIMM 1.1V CL42

I've been researching this on my own as I just purchased parts and will be building shortly....from what I've read they have their shit together and the CPU's are coming pretty close to their potential from the factory. I think some people are using the Curve Optimizer to achieve slightly better performance while slightly lowering the voltage at the same time, but I haven't seen anyone talking about anything that seems worthwhile from a benefits to power draw perspective. The 7900X already runs pretty hot. I was personally kind of let down by this having run a 9900k at 5.0ghz since 2019 without a hiccup. I'm sure I'll still tinker and I'm curious to see what you find out as well.