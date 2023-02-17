Overclocking 7900X

With a big tip of the hat to SpongeBob same question, which got lots of useful replies, but for the 7900X
Hey folks, curious where everyone ended up with overclocking their 7900X these days? Are you OCing in your BIOS or in AMD Master software? What should I expect out of overclocking this chip or does AMD have their stuff together and I should just let it boost on it's own? What about setting fan profiles?
If it matters, my board is an ASUS ROG X670E Strix-EA and my cooler is Corsair H150 Elite. My RAM is 2 x Crucial CT32G52C42U5 : 32GB DDR5-5200 UDIMM 1.1V CL42
