Overclocker Sets Two X265 Benchmark World Records With Intel Celeron CPU

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM.

  1. Jan 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,218
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    This is pretty cool. I used to be heavily into x264 rendering, and was investigating x265

    "Adkins didn’t have to change any settings to then break the 1080p benchmark because the system was limited by FSB, not CPU core speed or memory. The 4K benchmark was harder to break than the 1080p counterpart, Adkins said, because of how long each run took.

    “In total, the cascade was running for 11 hours straight, which caused my room to get above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and 11 hours of sitting next to the noise a cascade makes is not too fun,” Adkins said. “But overall it was mostly down to just being lucky with being able to bin so many CPUs to take the record.”"

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/overclocking-world-record-x265-benchmark-cpu
     
    erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM
    erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM
    #1
    Red Falcon likes this.
  2. Jan 22, 2020 at 11:05 PM #2
    westrock2000

    westrock2000 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,162
    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2005
    I’ve been slowly moving my 1080p movies to h265. You can cut the file size of the movie 30-50%, which is like getting a bigger harddrive. You do possibly loose compatibility, so you have to think about that.

    Oh and this is the most useless overclocking record. A $40 AMD Athlon with built-in video encoding will beat this by 10x and require only a pathetic & meager heatsink.
     
    Last edited: Jan 22, 2020 at 11:10 PM
    westrock2000, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:05 PM
    westrock2000, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:05 PM
    #2