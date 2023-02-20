Overclocked GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU outperforms desktop RTX 3090 Ti

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,496
Decent

“In such configuration and settings, the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA AD103 GPU managed to outperform RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU, the flagship desktop model from last-gen series by 2.7%. This was confirmed with a screenshot from 3DMark TimeSpy with a score of 22339 graphics points. That’s also 72% faster than last-gen flagship, the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Still, even with overclocking this score is much lower than desktop RTX 4090, which is 61% faster.”

1676871035215.jpeg


Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/overclocked-geforce-rtx-4090-laptop-gpu-outperforms-desktop-rtx-3090-ti
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top