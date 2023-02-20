erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,496
Decent
“In such configuration and settings, the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA AD103 GPU managed to outperform RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU, the flagship desktop model from last-gen series by 2.7%. This was confirmed with a screenshot from 3DMark TimeSpy with a score of 22339 graphics points. That’s also 72% faster than last-gen flagship, the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.
Still, even with overclocking this score is much lower than desktop RTX 4090, which is 61% faster.”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/overclocked-geforce-rtx-4090-laptop-gpu-outperforms-desktop-rtx-3090-ti
