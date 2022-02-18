Overclock challenge for those with 8th/9th/10th generation intel processors - CPUz

Storm-Chaser

Storm-Chaser

n00b
Joined
Jul 18, 2020
Messages
20
I just like competition and wanted to post this number as a challenge to anyone with the processors listed above. I don't know how well this is going to hold up but I thought it might make for some interesting competition.

Benchmark
CPUz single core ONLY

Yes, this is all about single core since I have a little hexacore 9600KF. Let the games begin!

1645149410552.png
 
