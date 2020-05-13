Overclock Away: Intel Offers Insurance for Unlocked 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

The first thing I overclocked was a Celeron 333Mhz and around the same time a voodoo 3. So we're talking nearly 15 years ago. I've been overclocking all my systems since and the majority of that on water so it's not like I don't push them hard.



In all that time I haven't killed a single cpu. I keep these things as long as possible too. 5 years or more is normal for me.