Overclock Away: Intel Offers Insurance for Unlocked 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

Anyone gonna opt-in and pay for this insurance policy? Wonder if Intel is taking a short position against these policies to make bank via Credit Default Swaps.
"The PTPP is open to mainstream and HEDT (high-end desktop) processors. The cost of insuring the first is $19.99, while the latter will set you back $29.99. No matter which Comet Lake CPU you pick, the PTPP will cost you the same $19.99, which is the same price charged for insuring Intel's 9th Gen CPUs.
Looking at it from an economical standpoint, Intel's PTPP is a pretty good bargain for overclockers. Take the flagship Core i9-10900K, for example. The deca-core processor has gone up for preorder at $599.99, around $188 more expensive than Intel's MSRP. The PTPP represents less than 4% of the processor's cost. That's a small price to pay to protect your $600 investment."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-10th-gen-comet-lake-k-series-insurance
