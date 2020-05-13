Overclock Away: Intel Offers Insurance for Unlocked 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

erek
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,001
Anyone gonna opt-in and pay for this insurance policy? Wonder if Intel is taking a short position against these policies to make bank via Credit Default Swaps.

"The PTPP is open to mainstream and HEDT (high-end desktop) processors. The cost of insuring the first is $19.99, while the latter will set you back $29.99. No matter which Comet Lake CPU you pick, the PTPP will cost you the same $19.99, which is the same price charged for insuring Intel's 9th Gen CPUs.

Looking at it from an economical standpoint, Intel's PTPP is a pretty good bargain for overclockers. Take the flagship Core i9-10900K, for example. The deca-core processor has gone up for preorder at $599.99, around $188 more expensive than Intel's MSRP. The PTPP represents less than 4% of the processor's cost. That's a small price to pay to protect your $600 investment."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-10th-gen-comet-lake-k-series-insurance
 
D

defaultluser

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
13,268
HeadRusch said:
Isn't that what thermal throttling is supposed to prevent automagically?
No, that will prevent premature Electromigration failure

You can also kill a processor by running the voltage too high (and breaking the Silicon oxide insulation on on the MOSFET gates). Or giving it too much ESD (same result).
 
S

Skull_Angel

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2010
Messages
1,599
It's probably pointless outside of pro-overclocking, which it probably wouldn't cover.

In... around 13 years of hobbyist daily-driver overclocking, I've only seen one processor degrade over a 5 year span and that was pushing around 0.1v (0.08v) over recommended safe voltage on a i7 930 @ 4GHz; even then, only lost 0.2GHz and the processor was quite outdated by then.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,063
The first thing I overclocked was a Celeron 333Mhz and around the same time a voodoo 3. So we're talking nearly 15 years ago. I've been overclocking all my systems since and the majority of that on water so it's not like I don't push them hard.

In all that time I haven't killed a single cpu. I keep these things as long as possible too. 5 years or more is normal for me.
 
