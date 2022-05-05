Over-ear headphones that are comfortable for long periods?

So, I have several pairs of headphones and so far I haven't been having good luck with finding any that are comfortable to wear for over an hour or so. I dunno if my ears are abnormally large, or what, but I have a pair of Logitech G533s and some Hifiman HE-4XXs and both of them fatigue the crap out of my ears over a longer period. It's not the weight on my head or anything, it seems to just be how they sit on the ears, because after awhile my ears start to hurt, like they are being pressed on.



I also have a couple other pairs to try, but has anyone else had similar issues and have any recommendations for similar sound quality?