Outward survival RPG

This looks pretty good actually
I caved and picked it up too. I agree the world doesn’t feel very alive which makes single player feel less engaging. The combat early on isn’t as brutal as some of the Gothic games, which is good considering the defeat system, so it’s not as frustrating as I was expecting. I love the dungeon exploration so far, feels dangerous and rewarding. The survival aspects aren’t too demanding either.It's alright.
It's definitely 10x more fun co-op. By myself there's not much immersiveness - I was able to play No Man's Sky for 100 hours by myself but it had a lot more depth than this.
It doesn't have a lot going for it storywise, graphics wise, and TBH there's nothing special or smooth about the combat. It plays like a clunky survival game made by an indie developer. I do like playing it with my brother and just exploring - nothing about the content is locked, which is nice. I was able to sneak into a dungeon and loot some chests with some awesome loot and get out without being detected, made things interesting when I got some cool gear early on.