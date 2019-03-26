Outward survival RPG

It's alright.



It's definitely 10x more fun co-op. By myself there's not much immersiveness - I was able to play No Man's Sky for 100 hours by myself but it had a lot more depth than this.



It doesn't have a lot going for it storywise, graphics wise, and TBH there's nothing special or smooth about the combat. It plays like a clunky survival game made by an indie developer. I do like playing it with my brother and just exploring - nothing about the content is locked, which is nice. I was able to sneak into a dungeon and loot some chests with some awesome loot and get out without being detected, made things interesting when I got some cool gear early on.