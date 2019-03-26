Outward survival RPG

A

Artificiary

Gawd
Joined
May 27, 2007
Messages
580
Did anyone pick this up? For those that did, what do you think so far?

I’m really intrigued by the few let’s play style videos I’ve watched (I loved the Gothic and Risen series btw) but I’m worried my ‘F5’ / ‘F9’ habits are so ingrained I may get too frustrated by repeated combat losses. The coop also seems like it would be a blast, which has me more intrigued since we don’t see many games of this style with a proper co-op system.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,358
I just recently started seeing a lot of talk about this game and had not even heard about it until yesterday. Viral marketing gone bad?

Don't know how I feel about the gameplay I've seen. Beneath the surface it reminds me of Dauntless. I also actually despise "roguelites" for the most part.
 
B

Bankie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
1,661
I've been watching Robbaz stream it on Twitch today. It appears to be a chill game; the world looks interesting but the gameplay seems like a sandbox with no direction and the standard survival-game tedium.
 
delita

delita

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2014
Messages
1,582
It's alright.

It's definitely 10x more fun co-op. By myself there's not much immersiveness - I was able to play No Man's Sky for 100 hours by myself but it had a lot more depth than this.

It doesn't have a lot going for it storywise, graphics wise, and TBH there's nothing special or smooth about the combat. It plays like a clunky survival game made by an indie developer. I do like playing it with my brother and just exploring - nothing about the content is locked, which is nice. I was able to sneak into a dungeon and loot some chests with some awesome loot and get out without being detected, made things interesting when I got some cool gear early on.
 
A

Artificiary

Gawd
Joined
May 27, 2007
Messages
580
delita said:
It's alright.

It's definitely 10x more fun co-op. By myself there's not much immersiveness - I was able to play No Man's Sky for 100 hours by myself but it had a lot more depth than this.

It doesn't have a lot going for it storywise, graphics wise, and TBH there's nothing special or smooth about the combat. It plays like a clunky survival game made by an indie developer. I do like playing it with my brother and just exploring - nothing about the content is locked, which is nice. I was able to sneak into a dungeon and loot some chests with some awesome loot and get out without being detected, made things interesting when I got some cool gear early on.
Click to expand...
I caved and picked it up too. I agree the world doesn’t feel very alive which makes single player feel less engaging. The combat early on isn’t as brutal as some of the Gothic games, which is good considering the defeat system, so it’s not as frustrating as I was expecting. I love the dungeon exploration so far, feels dangerous and rewarding. The survival aspects aren’t too demanding either.

Really looking forward to trying coop though. That’s where the game seems like it would really shine.
 
W

w35t

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2013
Messages
1,153
I need a new RPG in my life, just not sure about this one.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,668
Going to give this game a try tommorow just tried it for a few seconds looks pretty nice the main menu at character selection though had me worried.
5.99 on Epic after the x-mas coupon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top