Outriders (PC/Steam Code) $39 at Humble Bundle

Title pretty much says it all. Released 3 months back, and all other places have it for $60 that I've seen (Steam Store, Epic, GOG, etc...)Here's a link:For those unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, they aren't a key-reseller. They make deals with developers and publishers for a drastically reduced price, and give part or most of the proceeds to charities. Buy on their site (Paypal accepted) and you are instantly emailed the link to your Steam code that you can redeem and download in your Steam library, or gift to someone else.You can download a limited demo for Outriders on steam for free, but many of the reviews I've checked out said the game gets better as you play it and start getting better loot.Loot, Shooter, Weird Sci-Fi Story... No tax at Humble Bundle...I'm in.