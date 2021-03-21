Outriders Demo, Start up error?

Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,679
Got a new laptop and got a free copy of Outriders so I downloaded the demo to check it out, after install I get the following error when trying to start the game.
error.jpg


I have tried every "FIX" I could find on google but still get the error. The game runs fine on my desktop but I want to see it on my Laptop which is a much better machine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top