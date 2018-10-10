Outlook.com's Junk/Spam filter is stunningly useless

sirmonkey1985

yeah my work uses it and i've had issues with it randomly throwing emails from trusted senders into it over the last 2-3 weeks.. missed an important email this weekend that i was suppose to respond to immediately because it was thrown it there but never showed there was an email in it until i randomly clicked the spam folder and saw it 2 days later.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

and it completely ignores rules you create. ive got 4 rules to move [H] related stuff to a [H] folder, it maybe moves 1 in 20.
 
Col_Temp

Col_Temp

Not just Outlook. I find Thunderbird's is not a whole lot better.
One thing i have learned is usually there are logic mistakes in your rules. Keep them as simple as possible and look to find specific instead of trying to sort in broad terms. Also, watch that match all. That is usually my mistake. because rarely do you ever match all hence why you might be getting 1 in 20 working.
 
Col_Temp

Col_Temp

Hence why it's a very good habit to get into to check you junk folder every couple of days. Hopefully after checking a few times as not spam it won't end up there.
 
