Outlook 2016 w/out Email Acct - Just want Contacts & Calender to sync w/ Android Phone

I am trying to use Outlook 2016 (have been through many versions of office) with no email, just for calender and contact information, and have done this for a LONG time using older versions of Outlook. I followed this tutorial - https://www.systoolsgroup.com/updates/use-outlook-without-email-account/ which is similiar to a lot of others telling you how to do it, but as soon as I get things set up, as soon as I close Outlook 2016 and try to restart it, I get the screen saying I need an email account. If anybody can help me figure out how to get back in Outlook 2016 w/out and email and use my .pst that has years of data and hundreds of contacts that would be very helpful. FWIW I am running Outlook 2016, v1911 (Build 12228.20364 Click-to-Run) Thanks in advance, Bob