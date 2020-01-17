Outlook 2016 w/out Email Acct - Just want Contacts & Calender to sync w/ Android Phone

Discussion in 'General Software' started by bob4432, Dec 15, 2019.

    bob4432

    I am trying to use Outlook 2016 (have been through many versions of office) with no email, just for calender and contact information, and have done this for a LONG time using older versions of Outlook. I followed this tutorial - https://www.systoolsgroup.com/updates/use-outlook-without-email-account/ which is similiar to a lot of others telling you how to do it, but as soon as I get things set up, as soon as I close Outlook 2016 and try to restart it, I get the screen saying I need an email account. If anybody can help me figure out how to get back in Outlook 2016 w/out and email and use my .pst that has years of data and hundreds of contacts that would be very helpful. FWIW I am running Outlook 2016, v1911 (Build 12228.20364 Click-to-Run)
    Thanks in advance,
    Bob
     
    zpackrat

    bob4432

    For some reason things were not working they way they were suppose to, but after following another tutorial, it somehow allowed outlook to finally start up fully, and then I was able to import my .pst. It was/is a weird bug that I really do not think MS programmed for it to work the way it did. Maybe my laptop config, mixed w/ other programs caused some type of issue. I never viewed the one screen that said 'use outlook w/out an email account'. I do appreciate your assistance, though as I am now able to start outlook up and get to just my calendar and contacts, which is what I needed.
    Bob
     
    Tremololo

    Using Outlook is a necessity or an informed choice? I just often hear unflattering reviews about it.
     
