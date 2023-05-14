Outlook 2016 address book issue

I have an issue with Outlook 2016 for a client of mine. I've done an extensive search for the answer or for clues to figure it out myself but I havent gotten anywhere with it.



When I click the "address book" button in the ribbon, or click on the people icon in the bottom left hand corner of the program, no contact entries are listed.



If I create a new email and click on the "To:" or "Cc:" button, no contacts or entires are in the list their either.



However, if I start a new email message, put the cursor in the To: or CC: fields and start typing, a list of suggestions based on the letters I'm typing appears in a drop down menu and I can select the person to send the email to.



The same goes for the people icon in the bottom left hand corner of the screen... If I hover the mouse over the icon, a menu appears with a small "search" field and I can start typing there and names/entires will start to appear. So somewhere in the machine is a list of this persons contacts but I have no idea where they are to copy/export the data to put it on their new machine.



Btw, The email address is a custom domain using imap.



I can also disconnect the computer from the internet and its same result, so this phantom address book is in the machine somewhere.



Does anybody know where the data is and how I can copy/export/transfer it so I can paste/import it in their new machine? Ive tried the normal methods, exporting to CSV or PST but the files are empty. Ive also gone to the "send and receive" tab to "Send/receive groups" menu to "download address book" but that doesnt do anything when online. Its using win7, so Ive also gone to the user folder's contacts folder but nothing is there either of course. Has anyone come across this or have any advice or answer? I would appreciate it very much. Thank you.