Outlast 2- April 25, 2017

Yup. I found it more terrifying than Amnesia.Sweet. Had no idea they were making a sequel. The first was great. Nothing quite makes you scared like having no way to defend yourself at all
It's good but was too short to get an idea of how much better it will be. It's was an intense, creepy and scary 30 minutes.Anyone play the demo yet? How is it? Better than first so far?
I'll predict it will be more of the same but that's not a bad thing if you loved the first game.The creepy and dreadful atmosphere alone is worth going back.game comes out next week...I'm curious if the game can surpass the original...
the demo was fun but didn't give me the same feeling as the original...granted it was a very short snippet of gameplay but I'm not 100% certain it will match or exceed the original
You play the demo? It's been out for months.game comes out next week...I'm curious if the game can surpass the original...
I have to disagree. The first one was okay and it gave you the claustrophobic feeling of being in that building surrounded by maniacs, but what I love about what I played with Outlast 2 is how vulnerable I felt outside especially in that corn field. I felt like there was nowhere to hide and yet someone could come through the corn at any moment and kill me. The helplessness you feel when being chased outside with seemingly nowhere to hide is very welcoming and I am looking forward to it for-sure.
I played the demo and disagree about the corn field part...it was a nice scene but it felt a bit too scripted and linear to me...like there was only 1 real path to take (which there was since this is not an open world game)...I would have liked the feeling of more openness...like you said the first game was mainly indoors and the demo for Outlast 2 took place mostly outdoors so I was expecting more openness and freedom but it felt constricted...at least give me the illusion of having more freedom of movement
but like I said the demo was too short and I'm hoping the final game is great...the first game was excellent so I'm hoping for a worthy sequel
$30? How is that possible? I never see games release at that price. I wonder if it's short? (Destructoid mentions it being 8 hours roughly)
"Expect to witness the best of the worst of the bible through some of the most shocking first-person scenes in games, period." -PC Gamer
I think that quote just sold me. For $30 this seems like a great deal.
Outlast sold for $20 which is / was a steal. $30 for Outlast 2 is a no-brainer.
Red Barrels is an indie game developer thus the lower pricing. But there is some great talent working there. I hope to see them branch out into other game genres.
How does this compare to Resident Evil 7?
I'm guessing RE7 will be the better game...
Sounds Lovecraftian. I was on the fence about it since the trailer made it look like something out of TCM, but if that is the theme then I'm all in.Resident Evil 7 is a phenomenal game and will definitely play it again. I only lasted 10 minutes last night playing Outlast 2 (granted it was almost midnight). Holy fucking shit is it scary as fuck. Granted, one of the main scares was a jump scare (which I fucking hate and think are cheap) but the game has sooooo many fucked up themes and scenes so far. In fact, I want all of you to read this note you find on the way into the village. Allow this to set the tone for the whole game...
I will say the graphics are absolutely stunning as well. Few screenshots.
http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395712 (Got a Shining vibe from this one)
http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395725
Here is the title if any of you want a wallpaper:
https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/823440303637383818/C97D7F39EFFF4076E157B093C0A9734C25EB946D/?interpolation=lanczos-none&output-format=jpeg&output-quality=95&fit=inside|2048:1152&composite-to=*,*|2048:1152&background-color=black
Verdict thus far: Must buy (and change of underwear)
Sounds Lovecraftian. I was on the fence about it since the trailer made it look like something out of TCM, but if that is the theme then I'm all in.
"Casual misogyny."Outlast 2 review- Eurogamer
A wobbly first-person horror whose moments of splendid unease are spoiled by clunky stealth, casual misogyny and warmed-over scares...
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-04-26-outlast-2-review
Eurogamer is one of my go to sites for reviews as they usually align closely with my opinions...they usually do a nice job detailing games strengths and weaknesses
I think it's time you go back. I did and man, I forgot how intense this game is.I still need to play through this game. I got started, but I ended up putting it down when another release came out.