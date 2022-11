Outlast 2- April 25, 2017

Libertad said: How does this compare to Resident Evil 7? Click to expand...

Holy fucking shit is it scary as fuck.

Verdict thus far: Must buy (and change of underwear)

Resident Evil 7 is a phenomenal game and will definitely play it again. I only lasted 10 minutes last night playing Outlast 2 (granted it was almost midnight).Granted, one of the main scares was a jump scare (which I fucking hate and think are cheap) but the game has sooooo many fucked up themes and scenes so far. In fact, I want all of you to read this note you find on the way into the village. Allow this to set the tone for the whole game...I will say the graphics are absolutely stunning as well.