Outlast 2- April 25, 2017

It felt too manufactured to me.

But I dont scare easily.



It forces you to take narrow routes despite other options looking feasible and makes controls more awkward for no reason when in tight spaces.

Useful items are presented on a platter, no need to search, they are flashing brightly in the dark.

It would have been better to not bother needing them.



At times there is little continuity, you look back where you came and its not the same.

Or you saw someone in a confined area they couldnt possibly escape from, yet are not there when you enter it.

Maybe its supposed to be spooky, shrug.

Guess I'm not a fan.