Outlast 2- April 25, 2017

Domingo

Domingo

Sweet. Had no idea they were making a sequel. The first was great. Nothing quite makes you scared like having no way to defend yourself at all :p
 
Nenu

Nenu

It felt too manufactured to me.
But I dont scare easily.

It forces you to take narrow routes despite other options looking feasible and makes controls more awkward for no reason when in tight spaces.
Useful items are presented on a platter, no need to search, they are flashing brightly in the dark.
It would have been better to not bother needing them.

At times there is little continuity, you look back where you came and its not the same.
Or you saw someone in a confined area they couldnt possibly escape from, yet are not there when you enter it.
Maybe its supposed to be spooky, shrug.
Guess I'm not a fan.
 
Domingo

Domingo

So I really love the atmosphere, but there's a strange motion blur effect that's really throwing me off. I know you can turn actual motion blur on and off, but there's something else beneath that setting that can't, or at least not in the game GUI. The game also managed to freeze on me when toggling resolutions. I can play in 4K fairly well, but it does bog down with light sources and fog, so I'll probably rock 1080p. Anyway, I like the game a lot. At least what I've seen of it. I'm in for the full one.
 
Dan

Dan

I want to try this linking my Samsung Gear VR to the PC. would be awesome
 
P

polonyc2

dark_reign said:
It's good but was too short to get an idea of how much better it will be. It's was an intense, creepy and scary 30 minutes.
just finished playing it...agree with you...way too short but retains the same creepy vibe of the original...some of the jump scares didn't scare me at all but maybe I'm just used to it in these types of games and am expecting it (plus I'm a big horror movie fan)...game also has improved graphics...I like that they now have a dedicated key to quickly look behind you
 
Last edited:
Domingo

Domingo

I'm game. Last time I bought the PC version and they put it out for free on the PS4 (which looked no different and ran at 60fps) so hopefully that doesn't happen again :p
 
S

S0orro0W

I still never knew how to exactly get the demo lmao.

Anywho.. Inb4 another announce of release date being pushed back.
 
P

polonyc2

game comes out next week...I'm curious if the game can surpass the original...
 
dark_reign

dark_reign

polonyc2 said:
game comes out next week...I'm curious if the game can surpass the original...
I'll predict it will be more of the same but that's not a bad thing if you loved the first game.The creepy and dreadful atmosphere alone is worth going back.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I'm a little surprised Steam isn't doing any sort of pre-sales. I'm prepared to bite on it (based on the demo) but you can't even buy it yet.
 
P

polonyc2

dark_reign said:
I'll predict it will be more of the same but that's not a bad thing if you loved the first game.The creepy and dreadful atmosphere alone is worth going back.
the demo was fun but didn't give me the same feeling as the original...granted it was a very short snippet of gameplay but I'm not 100% certain it will match or exceed the original
 
Z

zamardii12

polonyc2 said:
the demo was fun but didn't give me the same feeling as the original...granted it was a very short snippet of gameplay but I'm not 100% certain it will match or exceed the original
I have to disagree. The first one was okay and it gave you the claustrophobic feeling of being in that building surrounded by maniacs, but what I love about what I played with Outlast 2 is how vulnerable I felt outside especially in that corn field. I felt like there was nowhere to hide and yet someone could come through the corn at any moment and kill me. The helplessness you feel when being chased outside with seemingly nowhere to hide is very welcoming and I am looking forward to it for-sure.
 
P

polonyc2

zamardii12 said:
I have to disagree. The first one was okay and it gave you the claustrophobic feeling of being in that building surrounded by maniacs, but what I love about what I played with Outlast 2 is how vulnerable I felt outside especially in that corn field. I felt like there was nowhere to hide and yet someone could come through the corn at any moment and kill me. The helplessness you feel when being chased outside with seemingly nowhere to hide is very welcoming and I am looking forward to it for-sure.
I played the demo and disagree about the corn field part...it was a nice scene but it felt a bit too scripted and linear to me...like there was only 1 real path to take (which there was since this is not an open world game)...I would have liked the feeling of more openness...like you said the first game was mainly indoors and the demo for Outlast 2 took place mostly outdoors so I was expecting more openness and freedom but it felt constricted...at least give me the illusion of having more freedom of movement

but like I said the demo was too short and I'm hoping the final game is great...the first game was excellent so I'm hoping for a worthy sequel
 
Z

zamardii12

polonyc2 said:
I played the demo and disagree about the corn field part...it was a nice scene but it felt a bit too scripted and linear to me...like there was only 1 real path to take (which there was since this is not an open world game)...I would have liked the feeling of more openness...like you said the first game was mainly indoors and the demo for Outlast 2 took place mostly outdoors so I was expecting more openness and freedom but it felt constricted...at least give me the illusion of having more freedom of movement

but like I said the demo was too short and I'm hoping the final game is great...the first game was excellent so I'm hoping for a worthy sequel
If you want a scary game that gives you a bunch of freedom try The Forest. That game is awesome. Has survival aspects to it too.
 
Z

zamardii12

$30? How is that possible? I never see games release at that price. I wonder if it's short? (Destructoid mentions it being 8 hours roughly)



"Expect to witness the best of the worst of the bible through some of the most shocking first-person scenes in games, period." -PC Gamer

I think that quote just sold me. For $30 this seems like a great deal.
 
Last edited:
dark_reign

dark_reign

zamardii12 said:
$30? How is that possible? I never see games release at that price. I wonder if it's short? (Destructoid mentions it being 8 hours roughly)



"Expect to witness the best of the worst of the bible through some of the most shocking first-person scenes in games, period." -PC Gamer

I think that quote just sold me. For $30 this seems like a great deal.
Outlast sold for $20 which is / was a steal. $30 for Outlast 2 is a no-brainer.

Red Barrels is an indie game developer thus the lower pricing. But there is some great talent working there. I hope to see them branch out into other game genres.
 
Z

zamardii12

dark_reign said:
Outlast sold for $20 which is / was a steal. $30 for Outlast 2 is a no-brainer.

Red Barrels is an indie game developer thus the lower pricing. But there is some great talent working there. I hope to see them branch out into other game genres.
I was not aware. That's very impressive for a Indie studio; the production value always seemed very high. A fantastic 8 hour horror campaign for $30. Count me in.
 
Z

zamardii12

Libertad said:
How does this compare to Resident Evil 7?
polonyc2 said:
I'm guessing RE7 will be the better game...
Resident Evil 7 is a phenomenal game and will definitely play it again. I only lasted 10 minutes last night playing Outlast 2 (granted it was almost midnight). Holy fucking shit is it scary as fuck. Granted, one of the main scares was a jump scare (which I fucking hate and think are cheap) but the game has sooooo many fucked up themes and scenes so far. In fact, I want all of you to read this note you find on the way into the village. Allow this to set the tone for the whole game...

29AFA83B5877209447328E919F8F76C4EA24B046


I will say the graphics are absolutely stunning as well. Few screenshots.

http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395712 (Got a Shining vibe from this one)

http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395725



Here is the title if any of you want a wallpaper:

https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/823440303637383818/C97D7F39EFFF4076E157B093C0A9734C25EB946D/?interpolation=lanczos-none&output-format=jpeg&output-quality=95&fit=inside|2048:1152&composite-to=*,*|2048:1152&background-color=black



Verdict thus far: Must buy (and change of underwear)
 
Last edited:
Armenius

Armenius

zamardii12 said:
Resident Evil 7 is a phenomenal game and will definitely play it again. I only lasted 10 minutes last night playing Outlast 2 (granted it was almost midnight). Holy fucking shit is it scary as fuck. Granted, one of the main scares was a jump scare (which I fucking hate and think are cheap) but the game has sooooo many fucked up themes and scenes so far. In fact, I want all of you to read this note you find on the way into the village. Allow this to set the tone for the whole game...

29AFA83B5877209447328E919F8F76C4EA24B046


I will say the graphics are absolutely stunning as well. Few screenshots.

http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395712 (Got a Shining vibe from this one)

http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=913395725



Here is the title if any of you want a wallpaper:

https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/823440303637383818/C97D7F39EFFF4076E157B093C0A9734C25EB946D/?interpolation=lanczos-none&output-format=jpeg&output-quality=95&fit=inside|2048:1152&composite-to=*,*|2048:1152&background-color=black



Verdict thus far: Must buy (and change of underwear)
Sounds Lovecraftian. I was on the fence about it since the trailer made it look like something out of TCM, but if that is the theme then I'm all in.
 
Z

zamardii12

Armenius said:
Sounds Lovecraftian. I was on the fence about it since the trailer made it look like something out of TCM, but if that is the theme then I'm all in.
Some people have described it as Southern Gothic. It's twisted as hell. That's all I know. The scary thing about the game beyond the visuals is how much religion plays into the narrative; like how twisted people can become if they think they have a divine right to do something. It's remarkably scary when you think of how fanatical these people are.

It's like someone mixed Resident Evil 7, Charles Manson, Rabid Christianity, and the Jonestown crazies.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I only had a little time to play, but I'm loving it. It's just as good as the original (probably better in many ways) but also different at the same time. It has a little bit a of a Last Exorcism vibe crossed with Sacrament and even a little VHS to it. Tough to beat that $30 price, too.
 
P

polonyc2

Outlast 2 review- Eurogamer

A wobbly first-person horror whose moments of splendid unease are spoiled by clunky stealth, casual misogyny and warmed-over scares...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-04-26-outlast-2-review

Eurogamer is one of my go to sites for reviews as they usually align closely with my opinions...they usually do a nice job detailing games strengths and weaknesses
 
Armenius

Armenius

polonyc2 said:
Outlast 2 review- Eurogamer

A wobbly first-person horror whose moments of splendid unease are spoiled by clunky stealth, casual misogyny and warmed-over scares...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-04-26-outlast-2-review

Eurogamer is one of my go to sites for reviews as they usually align closely with my opinions...they usually do a nice job detailing games strengths and weaknesses
"Casual misogyny."

Into the trash it goes.
 
scojer

scojer

I'm about done with Whistleblower. Played through the first one to get psyched for this one.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I still need to play through this game. I got started, but I ended up putting it down when another release came out.
 
