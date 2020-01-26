Outerworlds $19 Borderlands 3 $19 NVLink bridges, AKG 7XX headphones, DACs, tvs and more.

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by linuxdude9, Dec 31, 2019.

    Borderlands 3 Epic Game Store key
    $19

    Outerworlds Epic Game Store key
    $19

    Nvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
    $35 shipped

    Nvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box
    $35 shipped

    Samsung KU6300 43" TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.
    $120 local-pick only in DFW.

    Beats By Dre Studio Wired headphones -- purple with carrying case.
    $50 shipped

    AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging
    $130 shipped

    Bushmaster D14 Portable DAC/AMP -- This thing is a jack of all trades DAC/AMP with a powerful amplifier.
    $65 shipped

    HGST 1TB 2.5" sata drive -- 5k1000-1000 -- Pulled from my PS4 Pro when I bought it.
    $22 shipped

    Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks mod)
    $50 Local pick-up in DFW only.

    15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
    $25 shipped

    https://www.amazon.com/ATZEBE-Fiber-Cab ... 7C25W?th=1

    Silverstone FHP141 140x38mm fan w/120mm mounting holes
    $15 shipped


    I accept Paypal. PM me if interested.

    https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to 82-0-0
     
    Pm
     
    Bump. Added Borderlands and Outerworlds codes
     
