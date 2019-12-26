Outer Worlds Vs. Outer Wilds: The Comparison We Had To Make

erek
Dec 19, 2005
Beat several sides of The Outer Worlds by now, need to try Outer Wilds next.
"2019 was a truly bountiful year for video games. We received countless games of peerless quality, some not falling far from the hoary old tree of Genre, while others inventing new genres all by themselves. It is not difficult to draw lines between some of these standouts: Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics, Sekiro and Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding and every other game to come out in the past decade. But no two games beg to be compared more than Outer Worlds and Outer Wilds."
https://kotaku.com/outer-worlds-vs-outer-wilds-the-comparison-we-had-to-1840613632
