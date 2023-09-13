Outdoor projector with Bluetooth audio output?

P

pexaj

n00b
Joined
Jun 16, 2023
Messages
14
Hello all.

My brother has a cheap RCA brand 720p projector that he uses outdoors. He uses the built-in projector Bluetooth to send the projector audio to a high quality 2.1 outdoor system. I'd like to
buy him a quality 1080p projector for his birthday. My budget is about $400 to $500 (presumably used or remanufactured to hit that price point). My first thought was the Epson 1060,

because that seems to be the universal AVS recommendation based upon other threads, but the 1060 apparently doesn't have any audio output at all, much less Bluetooth.

It's impossible to add a cable from the projector to his 2.1 system, so it needs to be Bluetooth. Are there any quality projectors optimal for outdoor use that have Bluetooth audio output

built-in?
 
pexaj said:
Hello all.

My brother has a cheap RCA brand 720p projector that he uses outdoors. He uses the built-in projector Bluetooth to send the projector audio to a high quality 2.1 outdoor system. I'd like to
buy him a quality 1080p projector for his birthday. My budget is about $400 to $500 (presumably used or remanufactured to hit that price point). My first thought was the Epson 1060,

because that seems to be the universal AVS recommendation based upon other threads, but the 1060 apparently doesn't have any audio output at all, much less Bluetooth.

It's impossible to add a cable from the projector to his 2.1 system review, so it needs to be Bluetooth. Are there any quality projectors optimal for outdoor use that have Bluetooth audio output

built-in?
Click to expand...
thanks in advance for any help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top