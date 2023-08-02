(Out of stock) Msi ventus 3x rtx 4070 12gb for $521 shipped

GoldenTiger
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/accessories-and-software/graphics-cards/graphics_cards/78401199
EDIT: Out of stock for now. I was a bit too slow to post it here .
It's from Lenovo's shop with two coupon codes. Nice card, faster than 3080 with more vram and much lower power consumption/heat!
MSI GeForce Ventus 3X RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X Graphics Card on sale for $574.99 - $25 with coupon code BUYMORELENOVO - 5% with coupon code EXTRA5 = $521.24..
