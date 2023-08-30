Out of Action (FPS)

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 19,100
Found this game while going down the Youtube Rabbit hole. Looks like it will be pretty fun. Counterstrike meets Max Payne?
Sadly is got a full year of development yet but it might be something to keep an eye on if you're into FPS games.
Steam Store
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1670780/Out_of_Action/
Gameplay
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAhIKcPK0cE
Sadly is got a full year of development yet but it might be something to keep an eye on if you're into FPS games.
Steam Store
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1670780/Out_of_Action/
Gameplay
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAhIKcPK0cE