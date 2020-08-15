Other gaming forums

No offense to [H] but the gaming section is a bit slow for my taste here, there aren't enough new discussions / posts.

What other gaming related forum or a forum with a gaming section are you on? Would you recommend it?

I've tried to register on VGR, but they didn't activate my account in two weeks, for no reason stated, and no time frame given, so F'em.
 
Reddit... so many gaming communities and more up to date than most forums.
 
