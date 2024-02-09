"Other devices" for USB KB/M in Windows 11?

Domingo
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2004
- Messages
- 22,494
I did a clean install of Windows 11 last week and now my KB/M are showing up with a whole bunch of "other devices" in the device manager. I can remove them, but they come back with every reboot.
Everything seems to be working fine with the devices themselves, but I'm just curious what these things are and why they've never shown up before. These aren't those typical Logitech unifying receivers that work with a pile of peripherals or anything.
Everything seems to be working fine with the devices themselves, but I'm just curious what these things are and why they've never shown up before. These aren't those typical Logitech unifying receivers that work with a pile of peripherals or anything.