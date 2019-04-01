OSPF on Cisco Catalyst Routers

ScrappyMouse is right. You can't use the same subnet for the WAN Links, At least not reliably and I've never gotten it to work. By using a routing protocol whether it be OSPF, BGP ,or EIGRP you are essentially advertising to other routers that you own that entire subnet (depending on subnet mask length). So having all of them in the same subnet with a CIDR of 24, all of your routers are essentially trying to tell each other ""I OWN the 10.10.1.0/24 subnet". Another way to look at it is if I were to try and tell everyone on the board that my username is actually fowlrock as well.



As for how to create connectivity between them all, it really goes down to a few main factors. 1) is the bandwidth at the DC Site and 2) the type of router at the DC site. For simplicity, a hub and spoke ( some call it a partial mesh) setup is usually the easiest, but requires more power at the DC site. The Bandwidth needs to be able to handle all the traffic that is going to be directed to the DC and each sub site as well as between each sub site. Meaning that if there is traffic from say Branch 1 that needs to go to Branch 2, it has to go through the DC to get there. The other way is a Full Mesh setup. All routers are talking with each other directly which reduces load and bandwidth on the DC router, but requires more work from the Network Engineer to make it all work nicely. A Full Mesh also requires that depending on your number of locations that each of the branch routers might need to be more powerful to handle the network load and configurations. One thing that was a huge thing that helped with that is something called MPLS ( Multi-Protocol Label Switching) or PNT ( Private Network Transport). It requires only a single connection and usually a fairly simple routing configuration.