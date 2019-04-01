OSPF on Cisco Catalyst Routers

fowlrock
Any CCNA's want to take a stab at this? Looking for best practice.
All sites connected via ELAN (Any/Any QnQ)
Site 1:
Networks: 10.10.1.1/24 (WAN Vlan). LAN Subnets - 10.0.0.0/24, 10.1.0.0/24, 10.1.3.0/24
Site 2:
Networks: 10.10.1.2/24 (WAN Vlan). LAN Subnet - 192.168.0.0/24
Site 3:
Networks: 10.10.1.3/24 (WAN Vlan). LAN Subnet - 192.168.1.0/24
Site 4:
Networks: 10.10.1.4/24 (WAN Vlan). LAN Subnet - 192.168.2.0/24
Sites 2,3 and 4 are all one Company, but separate branches. Full broadcast between them
Site 1 is a DC that only wants those 3 10.X.X.X/24 networks broadcasted to the other 3 sites.
What would be the cleanest configuration to achieve this? An Area at Site 1 with those networks listed? Treat the other 3 branches as a stub area? Broadcast it all and let the ACL's do the summarization?
