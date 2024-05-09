Original Danger Den MATX case. Anyone interested?

I've got an original Danger Den MATX case. Comes with a 180x2 radiator and an 80X2 radiator mounted on the back (I may have the fan dimension wrong, going off memory from a long time ago). Also comes with the fan controller and 750 watt power supply as seen in the picture. Is this something anyone might be interested in? I can provide more pictures but here's a photo from the PAX East Competition where it won 3rd place in PC mag (back in the stone age lol). DangerDen was an amazing company. I miss them. They worked with me as I designed this build and added custom holes in the back to accommodate the rear radiator. I feel like it's worth seeing if anyone is interested in this case. I'd like to see it go to someone that can appreciate it.
