[Origin+Prime] Battlefield 1 (free till 8/4)

Similar to the previous deal with Battlefield 4, if you have Amazon Prime you can go here to get a code to claim Battlefield 1 on Origin. Get the code by 8/4 and claim by 8/20.I assume everyone knows the game, but here's the trailer(there will be another deal like this for Battlefield V starting on 8/2)