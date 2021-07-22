[Origin+Prime] Battlefield 1 (free till 8/4)

Similar to the previous deal with Battlefield 4, if you have Amazon Prime you can go here to get a code to claim Battlefield 1 on Origin. Get the code by 8/4 and claim by 8/20.

I assume everyone knows the game, but here's the trailer

(there will be another deal like this for Battlefield V starting on 8/2)

Shameless request; if anyone already has a copy and wants to give away a key, I'll gladly take it :shame:
 
