[Origin+Prime] Battlefield 1 (free till 8/4)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,313
Similar to the previous deal with Battlefield 4, if you have Amazon Prime you can go here to get a code to claim Battlefield 1 on Origin. Get the code by 8/4 and claim by 8/20.
I assume everyone knows the game, but here's the trailer
(there will be another deal like this for Battlefield V starting on 8/2)
Shameless request; if anyone already has a copy and wants to give away a key, I'll gladly take it
I assume everyone knows the game, but here's the trailer
(there will be another deal like this for Battlefield V starting on 8/2)
Shameless request; if anyone already has a copy and wants to give away a key, I'll gladly take it