Origin is selling a retro-inspired beige box PC

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,171
Is Retro still king? (Article curtsey of KarateBob )

1608146798170.png


"The chassis has also been painted a period-correct beige, a surprisingly refreshing change of pace compared to the black boxes with RGB lights that are common today.

Origin is only building 50 RestoMod PCs, so if you want one, you’ll need to act quickly."

https://www.techspot.com/news/87960-origin-selling-retro-inspired-beige-box-pc.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top