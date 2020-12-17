Origin CPU Usage

I'm seeing a lot of background CPU usage with Origin. It's almost always using between 4-7% CPU even while minimized in the system tray.



While 4-7% isn't necessarily a lot, with my 12C/24T 3900X, 4-7% could easily represent utilization of one entire core. That's still not necessarily a big deal, but it all adds up seeing as how it maintains this CPU usage 24/7 in the background unless I exit Origin.



I'm also running Steam, Epic Games Launcher, Ubisoft Connect, Blizzard Battle.net, and GOG Galaxy. Those rarely use more than 1% each, with very occasional short-term bursts up to 2-3% each. 99% of the time all of them combined represents less background CPU usage compared to Origin on it's own.



Any idea why this might be the case? The obvious solution would be to just Quit origin and only use it when I absolutely need it, but considering that I don't have to do that for any other game launchers, I'm really curious what sets Origin apart.