Organoid intelligence (OI): the new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,617
Pretty cool. Real brain cells

"We anticipate OI-based biocomputing systems to allow faster decision-making, continuous learning during tasks, and greater energy and data efficiency. Furthermore, the development of “intelligence-in-a-dish” could help elucidate the pathophysiology of devastating developmental and degenerative diseases (such as dementia), potentially aiding the identification of novel therapeutic approaches to address major global unmet needs."

1677601686843.png


Source: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/science/articles/10.3389/fsci.2023.1017235
 
R

rhkcommander959

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
403
Neat, I remember reading about attempts to use salmon brains but this would open the door to many new possibilities
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top