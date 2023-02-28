Organoid intelligence (OI): the new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,617
Pretty cool. Real brain cells
"We anticipate OI-based biocomputing systems to allow faster decision-making, continuous learning during tasks, and greater energy and data efficiency. Furthermore, the development of “intelligence-in-a-dish” could help elucidate the pathophysiology of devastating developmental and degenerative diseases (such as dementia), potentially aiding the identification of novel therapeutic approaches to address major global unmet needs."
Source: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/science/articles/10.3389/fsci.2023.1017235
"We anticipate OI-based biocomputing systems to allow faster decision-making, continuous learning during tasks, and greater energy and data efficiency. Furthermore, the development of “intelligence-in-a-dish” could help elucidate the pathophysiology of devastating developmental and degenerative diseases (such as dementia), potentially aiding the identification of novel therapeutic approaches to address major global unmet needs."
Source: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/science/articles/10.3389/fsci.2023.1017235