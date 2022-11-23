Orddie's Black Friday sale (CPU's, Mobo's, LiquidCooling)

All prices include shipping to US only.
Payment via PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's.



Motherboards
  1. Aorus x570 xtreme AM4 motherboard with AMD 5900x and EK Quantum Velocity waterblock - $750.
    1. comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo page
  2. ROG Strix x570-e Gaming - $250.
    1. comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
  3. Gigabyte B550 DS3h Micro ATX motherboards that come in original box. I have 3 listed here - $50 each.
    1. Each comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
    2. Each comes with back plate / IO shield

CPU's
  1. AMD 5900x CPU - $250
    1. comes in original box
  2. AMD 5600G processor. Two listed for now. $70 each
    1. Comes in original box
    2. comes with stock cooler
    3. I have two of them for sale.

Water Cooling
  1. EK Quantum Kinetic LT 120 pump / rez comobo - $100
    1. comes in original box. Link to item here
  2. EK CoolStream SE 240 RAD - $30.00
    1. Comes in original box. Link to item here
  3. Corsair XR7 240 - $35.00
    1. Comes in original box. Link to item here
  4. A LOT of fittings (see picture) - $150
    1. all are G1/4
    2. some have scratches (again, see picture)
 

