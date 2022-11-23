Orddie's Black Friday sale (CPU's, Mobo's, LiquidCooling, Memory, Video Cards)

Heat is here
Ebay is here
All prices include shipping to US only.
Payment via PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's.



Motherboards
  1. Aorus x570 xtreme AM4 motherboard with AMD 5900x and EK Quantum Velocity waterblock - SOLD No stock available.
    1. comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo page
  2. ROG Strix x570-e Gaming - SOLD No stock available.
    1. comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
  3. Gigabyte B550 DS3h Micro ATX motherboards that come in original box. SOLD No stock available.
    1. Each comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
    2. Each comes with back plate / IO shield
  4. Gigabyte B450 DS3h V2 Micro ATX motherboard that come in original box. SOLD No stock available.
    1. comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
    2. comes with back plate / IO shield

CPU's
  1. AMD 5900x CPU - SOLD No stock available.
    1. comes in original box
  2. AMD 5600G processor. SOLD No stock available.
    1. Comes in original box
    2. comes with stock cooler

Water Cooling
  1. EK Quantum Kinetic LT 120 pump / rez comobo - $75
    1. comes in original box. Link to item here
  2. EK CoolStream SE 240 RAD - $30.00
    1. Comes in original box. Link to item here
  3. Corsair XR7 240 RAD - $35.00
    1. Comes in original box. Link to item here
  4. A LOT of fittings (see picture) - $120
    1. all are G1/4
    2. some have scratches (See picture)

Memory
  1. Corsair DDR4 Dominator Memory 16GB kit - Black. I have two for sale. SOLD No stock available.
  2. Corsair DDR4-3600 Dominator Memory 32GB kit - White. I have two for sale. $120.
  3. 8x Ripjaws DDR4-3200 32GB memory - $60 each.

Video - Lower powered Video cards. Not for gaming or encoding.

  1. 2x ASUS AMD HD6450 silent video card (See picture) - $30 each
  2. XFX AMD Radeon™ R5 220 Core Edition - $30
 

all PM's have been responded to. New items added and stock availability updated.
 
You have good taste in fittings. Owning lots of bitspower fittings myself, I can attest that $140 for those is a steal. Great deal on that Corsair 240 rad as well. Good luck with sale.
 
