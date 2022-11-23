Orddie's Black Friday sale (CPU's, Mobo's, LiquidCooling, Memory - Soon)

Heat is here
Ebay is here
All prices include shipping to US only.
Payment via PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's.
Motherboards
CPU's
Water Cooling
Ebay is here
All prices include shipping to US only.
Payment via PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's.
Motherboards
- Aorus x570 xtreme AM4 motherboard with AMD 5900x and EK Quantum Velocity waterblock - $750.
- comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo page
- ROG Strix x570-e Gaming - $250.
- comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
- Gigabyte B550 DS3h Micro ATX motherboards that come in original box. I have
21 listed here - $50 each.
- Each comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
- Each comes with back plate / IO shield
- Gigabyte B450 DS3h V2 Micro ATX motherboards that come in original box. $45.
- comes in original motherboard box. Link to Mobo Page
- comes with back plate / IO shield
CPU's
- AMD 5900x CPU - $250
- comes in original box
- AMD 5600G processor. Two listed for now. SOLD No stock available.
- Comes in original box
- comes with stock cooler
- I have two of them for sale.
Water Cooling
- EK Quantum Kinetic LT 120 pump / rez comobo - $100
- comes in original box. Link to item here
- EK CoolStream SE 240 RAD - $30.00
- Comes in original box. Link to item here
- Corsair XR7 240 - $35.00
- Comes in original box. Link to item here
- A LOT of fittings (see picture) - $150
- all are G1/4
- some have scratches (again, see picture)
Attachments
-
IMG_3771.jpg610.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3772.jpg434.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3773.jpg434.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3783.jpg444.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3784.jpg616.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3785.jpg343.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3797.jpg517.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3789.jpg389.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3790.jpg557.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3791.jpg402.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3792.jpg422.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3774.jpg295.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3782.jpg322.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3794.jpg337.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3795.jpg389.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3796.jpg296.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3786.jpg348.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3787.jpg355.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3788.jpg311 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3765.jpg378.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3766.jpg577.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3767.jpg324 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3768.jpg441.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3769.jpg553.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3770.jpg548.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: