Orbi 970 Series Mesh System - thoughts?

I am still running a R9000 router that I got many years ago and it seems it is having issues. A while back I turned off the wifi and added a TPlink mesh and that seemed to fix my wifi issue, but now the router itself seems to need more frequent restarts. This has me thinking about changing it all out and have my eye on the Orbi 970 mesh system. I would replace my router and mesh with it. Anyone have any experience and/or thoughts on these? I am about to pull the trigger and see via search that some of you have had these before. thoughts?
 
