Oracle names Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs

Catz was named co-CEO of Oracle in 2014 alongside Mark Hurd after Ellison stepped down from the role. Hurd died in 2019, and Catz continued to lead the company as its sole CEO.
Oracle is also involved in the Trump administration’s ongoing negotiationsaround the social media platform TikTok, as CNBC has previously reported.
TikTok’s future in the U.S. has been uncertain since 2024, when Congress passed a bill that would ban the platform unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance divested from U.S. operations.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday said Oracle will be responsible for maintaining TikTok’s data and privacy in the U.S. The platform will be owned by an investor consortium that includes Oracle and Silver Lake, and Oracle will keep its cloud deal with the platform, sources told CNBC’s David Faber earlier this month.
Oracle also said it was promoting two other executives. Mark Hura, executive vice president of North America sales, will become president of global field operations, and Doug Kehring, executive vice president of operations, will assume the role of principal financial officer.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/oracle-names-co-ceos.html
