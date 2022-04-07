Optoma UHD38 or a 65 inch TV for gaming and home

Hi,



As the subject mentions, I have 2 options this summer for getting new means of display. I kept looking on the internet for these two options until I found the UHD38 and I stuck with the TV as I'm finding too many options and want to get the best options below $2,000. However from the price perspective, I find UHD38 a satisfying choice but just needed someone to confirm as it's not mentioned on the internet enough if it's a good option or not mainly to replace today's modern display with projectors and secondly to look up the this model. Thank you.