Optoma UHD38 or a 65 inch TV for gaming and home

P

princeboy47

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2019
Messages
177
Hi,

As the subject mentions, I have 2 options this summer for getting new means of display. I kept looking on the internet for these two options until I found the UHD38 and I stuck with the TV as I'm finding too many options and want to get the best options below $2,000. However from the price perspective, I find UHD38 a satisfying choice but just needed someone to confirm as it's not mentioned on the internet enough if it's a good option or not mainly to replace today's modern display with projectors and secondly to look up the this model. Thank you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top