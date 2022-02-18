Optiplex 5055 Motherboard - trying to figure out CPU compatibility

I wanted to see if anyone here had an Optiplex 5055 laying around that they could look at. I am trying to figure out what CPU's are compatible with it for a home NAS build and if it's possible to check the latest AGESA version that came in the Optiplex 5055 BIOS. I'm looking for remote management for a file server for not a lot of money and it looks like it's between this and an elitedesk.



I know companies don't always post (and subsequently update) accurate CPU compatibility charts in their manuals as BIOS versions get updated, so I'm hoping that's what's happening here.



I'm hoping it can take Ryzen PRO 2700 at the least, but I'm not seeing any indication that it will take one or what agesa version is in there. I'm starting to think it might be locked to first-gen Ryzen pro's which would suck... I'm OK with the Ryzen PRO CPU's and using AMD DASH I just need a board that will work with it plus I want to get in on a cheap motherboard platform where if the board dies I'm maybe out $50 instead of $200+ for something like an Asrock x470d4u.



Ideally I'd like an 8-core Ryzen pro (of any generation) with 32-64GB RAM, remote management, 5.25" hot-swap bays, NVME etc and an external 3.5" JBOD enclosure



Thanks!