options to add motherboard slots

What are practical options for adding card slots to a motherboard?
My ASUS ROG X670E Strix-E motherboard has only 3 card slots: 2 x16 and 1 x 16.
The x16 slots are used for the GPU card and a SATA port extender card. That leaves just 1 X1 slot, which I use for more USB A and USB C ports, which can't even operate at full speed on X1. I woulld like to have say 2 x4 slots, so I could also add an adapter for a USB 3 twin header for USB 3 case ports.
