options to add motherboard slots

philb2

[H]ard|Gawd
May 26, 2021
1,501
What are practical options for adding card slots to a motherboard?

My ASUS ROG X670E Strix-E motherboard has only 3 card slots: 2 x16 and 1 x 16.

The x16 slots are used for the GPU card and a SATA port extender card. That leaves just 1 X1 slot, which I use for more USB A and USB C ports, which can't even operate at full speed on X1. I woulld like to have say 2 x4 slots, so I could also add an adapter for a USB 3 twin header for USB 3 case ports.
 
The Zen 4 desktop CPUs don't support bifurcation on any existing motherboard. You can split the first x16 lanes from the CPU into two physical x8 / x8 slots, but you can't split the second physical x8 slot into x4 / x4 to add say two NVMe drives. You have to use a PCIe adapter for whatever peripheral you need that uses a PCIe switch ship.

I would just buy a HEDT system like Sapphire Rapids or Threadripper with 64 or 128 PCIe lanes. I can easily run 5.2 GHz on 8 cores on my Xeon W7, with 6000 MT/s C28 memory.
 
philb2 said:
What are practical options for adding card slots to a motherboard?
Literally none on your platform. Desktops nowadays don't often use add-in cards other than the GPU. But if you have a use case for more connectivity, you think ahead and you buy a platform with enough PCIe lanes provided and enough slots for your use case. It doesn't make sense to purchase a CPU and motherboard, then think "oh shucks it doesn't support the connectivity I need". If for your usage you're going to need a lot of PCIe, can you get by on a consumer platform with a motherboard that supports PCIe bifurcation? Or do you need to go HEDT/server with more PCIe lanes and slots?

Monstieur said:
The Zen 4 desktop CPUs don't support bifurcation on any existing motherboard. You can split the first x16 lanes from the CPU into two physical x8 / x8 slots, but you can't split the second physical x8 slot into x4 / x4 to add say two NVMe drives. You have to use a PCIe adapter for whatever peripheral you need that uses a PCIe switch ship.

I would just buy a HEDT system like Sapphire Rapids or Threadripper with 64 or 128 PCIe lanes. I can easily run 5.2 GHz on 8 cores on my Xeon W7, with 6000 MT/s C28 memory.
