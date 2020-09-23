Options for better Network Speeds in home office

Hi all - looking for help in assessing my options for a better network speed now that my fiance and I are working from home full-time due to COVID-19.



Situation: We live in Alberta, Canada and subscribe to Shaw Internet 300mbps. Her office is on the main floor of the house where the Shaw router/modem is connected into the coax outlet in the wall. Her computer is hardwired right into the back of the router. Me: I'm upstairs on the other end of the house, connected by WiFi. This room has a coax outlet so not sure if that is an option to install a 3rd party router... THEN hardwire into my computer? Since the Shaw router has WiFi, a new router could also connect by WiFi... but not sure that would help significantly since they are both WiFi bottlenecked. Similarly, a cheap $50 WiFi extender could help... or a USB with more powerful WiFi intennas could help.... but not sure. Looking for a mix of value and performance. I don't want to drill holes in my wall and run CAT cables everywhere and I don't want to blow $500 on a router that has 20 intennas sticking out of it. If I can significantly improve speed/performance by spending under $100 I'm happy. Thanks anyone in advance!