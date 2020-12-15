Optional windows 10 update kb4592438 causes high cpu usage on systems with intel driver and support utility installed

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Dec 19, 2005
- 7,109
"My own system was affected by this issue as well, causing stuttering while playing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. I opened task manager, and found that 50% of my i9 CPU was being used by Intel’s Driver & Support Assistant while “idle”.
If you have not installed the optional Windows update, this will not affect your system. If you have already installed the optional update and are affected by this issue, you will need to either roll back the optional Windows Update or uninstall Intel’s Driver & Support Assistance until it has been patched to resolve this issue."
https://adoredtv.com/optional-windo...gh-cpu-usage-on-systems-intel-driver-utility/
