Optimus watercooling, has anyone used their products?

I stumbled upon optimus watercooling products, has anyone used their products before?
used to be a review too, now its gone...
Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown @ [H]Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown Optimus Water Cooling may be a company that you are not familiar with. That is because this is its first publicly available available computer water cooling product in retail. Optimus is a US company producing products made and sourced right...hardforum.com
there are a couple other threads too. use the search button...
then hit google or use the search button and see if anyone else offered any more info in another thread.
like i said, there are other threads/users talking about them so use the search button. see if they answer whatever it is youre looking for.
Their production has fallen behind demand so not many have their products yet. Fwiw there is potential there for them to be as good as anything before it. I'd really like to try out their TRX block whenever it comes out.