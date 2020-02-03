Optimus watercooling, has anyone used their products?

gwertheim said:
I stumbled upon optimus watercooling products, has anyone used their products before?

optimuspc.com

Optimus Advanced Water Cooling

optimuspc.com optimuspc.com
Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown @ [H]

Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown Optimus Water Cooling may be a company that you are not familiar with. That is because this is its first publicly available available computer water cooling product in retail. Optimus is a US company producing products made and sourced right...
hardforum.com
used to be a review too, now its gone...
there are a couple other threads too. use the search button...
 
pendragon1 said:

Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown @ [H]

Optimus V1 Silver Water Block Unboxing and Breakdown Optimus Water Cooling may be a company that you are not familiar with. That is because this is its first publicly available available computer water cooling product in retail. Optimus is a US company producing products made and sourced right...
hardforum.com
used to be a review too, now its gone...
there are a couple other threads too. use the search button...
Looking for more information than one thread
 
then hit google or use the search button and see if anyone else offered any more info in another thread.
 
gwertheim said:
Been there, did that which is why I am here asking.
Their production has fallen behind demand so not many have their products yet. Fwiw there is potential there for them to be as good as anything before it. I'd really like to try out their TRX block whenever it comes out.
 
