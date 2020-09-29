Optimus Foundation AMD WB Mounting. Even enough?

VirtualMirage
This may be a silly question, I am just a little OCD.
So last night I have mounted my Optimus Foundation AMD water block to my board and followed their instructions, crisscross and finger tighten as much as possible. I did it in small amounts, which felt like it took forever and may have forgotten the order I was working in but always remained in a crisscross pattern and finger tightened until I could no longer tighten them any more. Paranoid that due to me having a lapse in the crisscross order, I was concerned that maybe it was tightened unevenly. So I decided to try and measure the height of each thumbscrew to see if they are even or not. It isn't an exact science, but hopefully is close enough.
My measurements came down to roughly 31mm from the top of the motherboard PCB to the top of the thumbscrews. When I say roughly, it appears to be less than .5mm +/- of 31mm.
- Top left looked to be about spot on 31mm or just a hair over (maybe .1-.2mm)
- Top right was just over 31mm (maybe .3-.4mm)
- Bottom left was just over 31mm (maybe by .25-.33mm)
- Bottom right looked to be about spot on 31mm
So my question to those with experience: Is it good enough to leave it alone or should I try and adjust it further to get them closer to the same measurement?
Being that they are spring tensioned, it's a bit nerve-racking tightening it down as much as possible via just the finger tighten method even though that is what Optimus instructs and ensures is fine. They feel very confident that if you are just using your fingers to tighten and no tools that there is no concern for overtightening (and their posts have no way to used tools on them anyways). I've always been used to spring tensioners and thread stops preventing you from going too tight.