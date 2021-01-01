Optimal network architecture (to replace equipment that has no stability)?

Hello,I'm at my wits' end and need some helpful advise from an experienced networking pro.I have Spectrum 200 mbps service and there are no other viable alternatives here at the house at which we've lived for 8 years. Nothing but constant problems. I've traded out modems 4 times, tried countless routers, had Spectrum field tech visit at least 8-10 times.Until 5 days ago, my equipment was: Netgear CM600 >> TP-Link Safestream TL-R600VPN (not using a vpn; not a wifi router) >> hardwired to Orbi RBR50 Mesh (main and satellite) used as WAP only. I have the TV hardwired into the TP-Link, and run ethernet from another TP-link port to the Orbi Mesh, and run one ethernet cable from Orbi into the main PC. See image below. While I have ethernet wired through the attic (runs between router and main Orbi), in order to eliminate the ethernet cable as the culprit, today I replaced the attic run with a brand new CAT7 cable that runs across the floor. Still no wifi, although the main pc has internet through its hardwire connection to the Orbi.Wifi devices on our LAN: 4 ipads, 5 mobile phones, a gaming pc, 2 laptops, a sonos soundbar and a network audio receiver. I have 3 devices hardwired into the main Orbi appliance (main PC, VOIP phone, and Sonos Connect appliance (to enable playbar to work).I experienced 235 mbps rock-solid performance for 6 months, the longest continuous "good" stretch since we've been here. Then speeds dropped to 40 mbps across the board for past 3 days. After speaking with Spectrum, I picked up one of their modems (only) and replaced the CM600. Now constant wifi dropouts. The pc hardwired to the TP-link router is fairly stable at much slower speeds (but with intermittent drops). Prior to this hardware config (modem>>hardwire router>>WAP) I used various routers with integrated wifi all of which produced horrible performance (constant intermittent dropouts).The numerous spectrum field techs have proposed different solutions; some want to insert splitters, others remove them, some want to insert signal attenuators on the modem, others take them out. And, unfortunately, I don't know what I'm doing either. I simply want stable, 100+ mbps speeds. I'm thinking of replacing the router and Orbi with Cisco or Ubiquiti gear (router and WAPs) however how I do rule out this is a Spectrum problem? The wifi is basically non-existent at this point. I would say it could be the Orbi but the TP-Link router is also dropping out intermittently (although less so). Ideas on a more permanent fix, or how I birddog this?