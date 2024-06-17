Optical PCIe 7.0 expansion connector hits a blazing 128 GT/s

"Cadence shows off optical solution for next-generation PCIe 7.0 that is not yet finalized."

"Just like Cadence, there are several other vendors currently provide proprietary external PCIe connectivity solutions. This does not necessarily contradict PCI-SIG's plan to standardize optical PCIe connectivity, as the development of an optical standard seeks to establish a unified approach for PCIe over fiber optics. PCI-SIG emphasized that it is not creating a standard for any specific optical technology, but aims to develop a technology-agnostic specification that supports a broad spectrum of optical technologies.



An optical solution for PCIe 7.0 is something that will be required in the years to come. But Cadence showcased quite a number of PCIe setups, including PCIe 7.0 electrical, and various PCIe 6.0 configurations at the event. These included RP/EP interop back-to-back setups, protocol demonstrations in FLIT mode at both the Cadence and Lecroy booths, JTOL testing with Anritsu and Tektronix equipment, and system-level interoperability demos with a PCIe Gen5 platform at the SerialTek booth."

1718639640449.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/optical-pcie-70-connection-hits-a-blazing-128-gts
 
I am a bit in a fog of lack of knowledge about this.

Nvidia was really proud of their new all copper instead of optic blackwell spine, giving the impression than for short travel that allow you to cool (like PCI e would tend to be), optical is not necessarily better ? Optical advantage showing up only when distance (and-or cannot cool) get involved.
 
LukeTbk said:
I am a bit in a fog of lack of knowledge about this.

Nvidia was really proud of their new all copper instead of optic blackwell spine, giving the impression than for short travel that allow you to cool (like PCI e would tend to be), optical is not necessarily better ? Optical advantage showing up only when distance (and-or cannot cool) get involved.
Optical has a few drawbacks that are still needing to be addressed, the biggest being the conversion from analog to digital and back again. The process of converting the electrical signals to optical ones and back again introduces some statically significant latency.

Furthermore its primary advantages come when you want PCIe connectivity at a distance, something like 8” so.

I understand that it’s current goals are to enable high speed daughter boards in secondary chassis via external interconnects.

One day it may get used for switching, or NVLink, but can you imagine the cost of a switch capable of PCIe7 transfer speeds…
 
Lakados said:
Optical has a few drawbacks that are still needing to be addressed, the biggest being the conversion from analog to digital and back again. The process of converting the electrical signals to optical ones and back again introduces some statically significant latency.

Furthermore its primary advantages come when you want PCIe connectivity at a distance, something like 8” so.

I understand that it’s current goals are to enable high speed daughter boards in secondary chassis via external interconnects.

One day it may get used for switching, or NVLink, but can you imagine the cost of a switch capable of PCIe7 transfer speeds…
What if everything was native optical instead of requiring conversion
 
For the signals (CPU to GPU, GPU between themselves and what not, speaking in good old 0 and 1 binary) we would tend to be talking about, they are already all digital, there is no conversion DAC/ACD needed.

I would have tought you have a need to digital light signal from a digital electric current signal conversion and vice-versa
 
LukeTbk said:
For the signals (CPU to GPU, GPU between themselves and what not, speaking in good old 0 and 1 binary) we would tend to be talking about, they are already all digital, there is no conversion DAC/ACD needed.

I would have tought you have a need to digital light signal from a digital electric current signal conversion and vice-versa
We use digital signaling, but electrical currents are an analog medium. The 1's and 0's are represented as high and low-voltage states, the specifics of those states are where you get into signaling types, for PCIe5 it's NRZ signaling https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-return-to-zero
But if you monitor the electron flow of an NRZ signal over copper you get something that looks like this
1718659215176.png
, which is not itself digital even if the data it conveys is.

Anyways, for the physical connection from the card to the optical interface we need to convert that digital signal from the electrical interface (analog) over to the fiberoptics (digital).
Fiber is considered a digital medium because it only functions in an on-off state, and intensity is not used as a variable.
So it is that process I was referring to when I said the Analog - Digital conversion, the digital nature of the signal itself simplifies the process as you can directly translate it 1 to 1 and you don't need to introduce some conversion, but it still takes time to convert the electrical signal to an optical signal and back again.
 
Lakados said:
One day it may get used for switching, or NVLink, but can you imagine the cost of a switch capable of PCIe7 transfer speeds…
You can kinda ballpark the pricing on that, look at switches using Broadcom’s latest ASIC: 51.2 Tb/s, or 6,400 Gbyte/s. A full x16 PCIe 7 link is 512 Gbyte/s bi-directional.

Not cheap, but the Tomahawk 5 ASIC came out in 2022.
 
erek said:
What if everything was native optical instead of requiring conversion
At some point, the electrical signals need to be converted.
Unless you mean moving everything over which gets into Optical Computing and Photonic Processors, which is a super interesting field, right up there with Quantum computing in my opinion, but it's not a light subject and still decades out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optical_computing
 
Lakados said:
At some point, the electrical signals need to be converted.
Unless you mean moving everything over which gets into Optical Computing and Photonic Processors, which is a super interesting field, right up there with Quantum computing in my opinion, but it's not a light subject and still decades out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optical_computing
Well, optical computing/photonics is sort of a light subject… literally. /No need to get up, I’ll see myself to the door…
 
Lakados said:
At some point, the electrical signals need to be converted.
Unless you mean moving everything over which gets into Optical Computing and Photonic Processors, which is a super interesting field, right up there with Quantum computing in my opinion, but it's not a light subject and still decades out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optical_computing
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Well, optical computing/photonics is sort of a light subject… literally. /No need to get up, I’ll see myself to the door…
these?

1718662813236.png

1718662935887.png

1718662954025.png
 
Lakados said:
Optical has a few drawbacks that are still needing to be addressed, the biggest being the conversion from analog to digital and back again. The process of converting the electrical signals to optical ones and back again introduces some statically significant latency.
Agreed, but i would just call it electrical to optical conversion. The data is digital on both sides being carried on analog mediums on both sides.
 
