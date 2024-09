Optical PCIe 7.0 expansion connector hits a blazing 128 GT/s

LukeTbk said: For the signals (CPU to GPU, GPU between themselves and what not, speaking in good old 0 and 1 binary) we would tend to be talking about, they are already all digital, there is no conversion DAC/ACD needed.



I would have tought you have a need to digital light signal from a digital electric current signal conversion and vice-versa Click to expand...

We use digital signaling, but electrical currents are an analog medium. The 1's and 0's are represented as high and low-voltage states, the specifics of those states are where you get into signaling types, for PCIe5 it's NRZ signaling https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-return-to-zero But if you monitor the electron flow of an NRZ signal over copper you get something that looks like this, which is not itself digital even if the data it conveys is.Anyways, for the physical connection from the card to the optical interface we need to convert that digital signal from the electrical interface (analog) over to the fiberoptics (digital).Fiber is considered a digital medium because it only functions in an on-off state, and intensity is not used as a variable.So it is that process I was referring to when I said the Analog - Digital conversion, the digital nature of the signal itself simplifies the process as you can directly translate it 1 to 1 and you don't need to introduce some conversion, but it still takes time to convert the electrical signal to an optical signal and back again.