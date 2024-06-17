Optical PCIe 7.0 expansion connector hits a blazing 128 GT/s

erek
"Cadence shows off optical solution for next-generation PCIe 7.0 that is not yet finalized."
"Just like Cadence, there are several other vendors currently provide proprietary external PCIe connectivity solutions. This does not necessarily contradict PCI-SIG's plan to standardize optical PCIe connectivity, as the development of an optical standard seeks to establish a unified approach for PCIe over fiber optics. PCI-SIG emphasized that it is not creating a standard for any specific optical technology, but aims to develop a technology-agnostic specification that supports a broad spectrum of optical technologies.
An optical solution for PCIe 7.0 is something that will be required in the years to come. But Cadence showcased quite a number of PCIe setups, including PCIe 7.0 electrical, and various PCIe 6.0 configurations at the event. These included RP/EP interop back-to-back setups, protocol demonstrations in FLIT mode at both the Cadence and Lecroy booths, JTOL testing with Anritsu and Tektronix equipment, and system-level interoperability demos with a PCIe Gen5 platform at the SerialTek booth."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/optical-pcie-70-connection-hits-a-blazing-128-gts
