Optane 905P - Still Worth it as an OS Drive?

And since many will argue that the elevated price is never worth it, let me define what I mean by "worth it".



One of the best consumer drives on the market currently is the Samsung 980 Pro.



By worth it, I mean, if I am going to pay the premium for a 960GB Optane 905p drive, which is going to cost about 3x more than a 1TB Samung 980 Pro, am I going to get anything for it? We all know incremental performance at the top end does not scale linearly. What I am interested in knowing is, if I want excellent performance at any price, is a 905p going to be better than 980 Pro?



The 980 Pro will have the benefit of higher sustained transfer speeds on large sequential files, in part due to its parallelism and in part due to the Gen 4 support.



The 905p - on the other hand, while limited to Gen 3, and with lower sequential transfer speeds at least used to have the killer low latency and high IOPS performance that was great for things like OS drives.



If money weren't an issue, do you think one would be better off with a 980 Pro or a 905p as a boot/OS drive.



Or maybe even something else?



I'd appreciate peoples thoughts.