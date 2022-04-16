Opps, should have listened. 4 sticks of ddr4 only run at 2400 when rated at 3600. Should I just return the memory and buy 2x16?

This is on a z390 Aorus Pro motherboard and a 9900K



OK so I asked about this and was warned but I thought I knew better, it didn't help reading that 4 sticks can be faster in gaming than 2 sticks because of memory rank.



I had 2x8 gb of 4266 Corsair memory. I then was being cheap and decided to buy 2x8gb of 3600, thinking I could run all 4 sticks at 4x8 3600.



When running all 4 sticks I can only get my memory to run at 2400, anything higher and the computer will not boot. I guess even though both pair of memory will work at 3600 and 3866 when using only 2 sticks, they will not at those speeds when using all 4 sticks.



Should I just return the 2x8gb and purchase 2x16gb and call it a day?